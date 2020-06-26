Council deficit looking low Council estimates COVID-19 income loss to be $2.2 million

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council’s loss in income from COVID-19 has been estimated to be in the millions - but it appears it is not going to be as bad as expected.

The summary budget report for the period ending May 31 was handed down at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The report states the fees and charges revenue estimate for the year shows a reduction of $2.2 million, which is a result of COVID-19 impacts.

The income statement detailed council expected to received $26,271,007 when it adopted the budget and it had received $21,459,359 year to date.

The reduction in the number of flights to and from Rockhampton Airport is the cause of the decrease.

Furthermore, a number of council run events had to be cancelled which reduced event revenue.

The report states rates and utility charges are at 98 per cent of the budget with $150,336,930.

Total operating expenditure is at 87 per cent of the estimated final amount at $202,146,886.

It is also noted the March 2020 council election cost of about $577,000 are to be paid this month.

Council’s total investments is $62,131,602 and borrowings is $103,141,750.

However, it is estimated the deficit might not be as dire for the 19/20 financial year. As council has deferred some of its own operational costs, it is expected it may be able to balance out the losses.

They have been able to save on operational costs through decreased staff travel, only essential staff travel and ­deferring some projects that were naturally delayed by COVID-19.

Reduced facility operating hours which were a result of COVID-19 restrictions also saved money, along with adjusting service levels and a temporary staff restructure.

Council is yet to hand down the 2020-21 budget which has been held off so it can fully understand the effects of COVID-19 which are just coming through now. Council is aiming for mid-July to hand down the budget with July 31 the final date it can present.