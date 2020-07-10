Council details million dollar road upgrade for Berserker

ROCKHAMPTON motorists driving around North Rockhampton will have another set of roadworks to navigate with plans revealed for upgrades to a Berserker street.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released details of upgrades to Talbot St today.

Infrastructure Portfolio spokesperson, Councillor Tony Williams, said the $1 million improvements will get the road into shape.

“We know the road isn’t in the best shape right now, but that’s going to change. We are going to do a lot of improvements here,” he said.

“We will be reconstructing the road pavement, rebuilding the concrete kerb, and modifying some driveways. As a result of these works, residents will see and feel a better Talbot Street: a better ride, a better surface, and better kerb drainage.”

Cr Williams thanked residents for their patience.

The works will start this Monday and should finish in November.

“If we don’t do this now the road will only require increasing maintenance over time, which is an inconvenience to residents and an extra cost to ratepayers,” Cr Williams said.

“These improvements mean that regular maintenance won’t be needed for a long time.

“We are splitting the work into stages to reduce the inconvenience to residents. Through traffic won’t be able to pass through the closed work area, but obviously residents will keep access to their houses.

“This street is also near North Rocky High School, so parents and teachers should keep a look out for detours.

“We really do appreciate everyone’s patience – the finished job will be worth it.”