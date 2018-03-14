Council discuss heavy haul route for Rocky outskirts

DESPITE some hesitancy from Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Regional councillors are set to back a new plan to allow some heavy vehicles into the outskirts of the city.

A proposal to use Jellicoe and Goss Sts as a road train route to access the rail line was rejected in June, 2017, because the road could not cater for the maximum 35.6m length of some vehicles.

After a lengthy debate yesterday in the Infrastructure committee meeting, a full-house of councillors moved a proposal allowing a 12-month permit for one company of smaller heavy vehicles to use the streets to access the rail line.

The matter will now go to the next full council meeting.

Council representatives met with Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland (LRTAQ) on February 9 to discuss last June's permit refusal.

They brought an amended review to the council chambers yesterday.

The new proposal detailed the use of 26m A-Double vehicles at general mass limits on the suburban streets to access the rail line.

The proposed route for a heavy vehicle access ion Rockhampton. Shayla Bulloch

This configuration would halve the number of heavy vehicles required to complete the haulage task and also result in less pavement impact with an approximate 6 tonne reduction.

Councillor Ellen Smith voiced her concern with heavy vehicles "short cutting” through other streets as six trips were due to happen everyday, six days a week.

"There are still compliance issues in this area but this is a better way instead of having two semis and just having one A-Double,” she said.

The proposed area for a heavy vehicle haul route in Rockhampton. Contributed

Previous issues included poor road conditions, flooding and noise problems for surrounding residents.

Councillor Drew Wickerson agreed this idea had less impacts on the roads but was unsure about discrepancies surrounding the number of trips per day.

Initial information provided by the applicant indicated the approval was for two trips per day, which was four containers of flyash per day or 24 containers per week.

The proposed route for a heavy vehicle haul route in Rockhampton. Contributed

During the meeting, it was indicated the haulage task may be 76 containers per week.

Cr Strelow echoed these concerns saying there needed to be a committed answer to the number of vehicles passing through.

She said the road conditions needed to be monitored but was clear that State Government needed to take some control.

"It's time for a major push form State Government to ensure people are here to police their legislations,” she said.

Cr Strelow admitted she would "bite the bullet” and moved the recommendations for a 12-month permit saying she didn't "do it politely, easily or without hesitation”.