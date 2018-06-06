Council discuss new developments in Emu Park high school bid

Livingstone Shire Council proposed a pocket of land west of the Emu Park airstrip for a possible location for a high school in the future.

Livingstone Shire Council proposed a pocket of land west of the Emu Park airstrip for a possible location for a high school in the future. Google Earth

LAND for a new high school in Emu Park should be secured now even though student numbers suggest it's not needed for several years, councillors said.

The prospective new high school was debated by councillors at this week's Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

Councillor Glenda Mather called on council to investigate finding suitable land site for a future high school in the Emu Park area.

Cr Mather's said "as the demand of residential land in the southern end of the Capricorn Coast becomes popular, so will the need for services and education facilities.”

"It is imperative a suitable site for a school be investigated and secured now, while the choice of sizeable acreage is still available... before urban sprawl makes (finding) central locations more difficult.”

Glenda Mather pushed a notice of motion in council for more to be done to secure an Emu Park High School. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK091015cbike1

Mayor Bill Ludwig said he was fully supportive of the push.

"Council has always supported future planning for the Emu Park High School,” he said.

"I think it is a given at some stage there will be a need for a high school at the southern end of the Capricorn Coast.

"It has grown at a higher rate that other parts of the Capricorn Coast.”

Cr Ludwig said the response from councillors was positive.

"The motion today I asked for an inclusion for Education Queensland to come and speak to the table about their future needs,” he said.

"Education Queensland has previously told us they were not factoring anything in the 10-year period but we need to invite them in and have a better understanding of their position.

"We would like to know where Education Queensland would be proposing a site in the future when the Yeppoon High School reaches critical mass.”

Cr Ludwig said it was time to revisit the ongoing issue of a new high school.

Livingstone Shire mayor, Bill Ludwig: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK160915cmemorial2

While there has been some push from the coastal community in recent months, Cr Ludwig said the issue wasn't new.

While those pushing for the secondary school have valid points, Cr Ludwig said there wasn't enough students to warrant a new school yet.

"It's going to be a difficult ask to get them to build a high school for 180 students,” he said.

"The logistics of putting a high school in place will be a challenging argument.

"But we're asking them to have the forward planning in place.”

Last August, Central Queensland Indigenous Development put forward an idea for an Indigenous secondary school.

The organisation was seeking to build the estimated $5 million school on an eight-acre block neat the Emu Park airstrip.

The same lot could potentially be used for an Emu Park public high school.

"We did identify land that council own and we would be happy to talk to them about it,” Cr Ludwig said.

"That's one of the parcels we could talk about when discussing future planning with Education Queensland.”

Emu Park resident Anthony White has been lobbying for the school and attended the council meeting.

Anthony White is pushing for a high school to be built in Emu Park. Contributed

He was pleased with the positive outcome.

"The best news,” he said.

"There is no confusion, they are all in it together.”

Mr White said he will be keeping tabs to ensure council follows up the motion.

"Make sure they take action and make sure the state government site is a suitable site,” he said.

Mr White said a site near the primary school would be best so parents could do both drop-offs in one hit.

"To me it makes sense that they are both together,” he said.

Mr White said he would like to see "Emu Park have a nice cohesive community”.

"Families can go to primary school, high school and there aren't any disruptions,” he said.

"They can move to Emu Park and stay here.

"Children spending an hour on the bus to go to school (to Yeppoon or Rockhampton) is just rubbish.”

Mr White said he was also keen for Gracemere to get a new high school as well.

"Central Queensland is being ripped off - we are not getting the high schools we deserve,” he said.

"When you look at their numbers.

"I don't know why Central Queenslanders seem to miss out.”