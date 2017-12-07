Council discuss new home for iconic Rocky building

The iconic Rockhampton Hospital post office will likely be relocated to The Heritage Village.

The iconic Rockhampton Hospital post office will likely be relocated to The Heritage Village. Contributed

AN ICONIC Rockhampton post office will get a new lease on life after council discussed the future of the heritage building.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday discussed a new home for the quaint Rockhampton Hospital post office.

The site is set for a major transformation as part of the hospital carpark upgrades.

President of The Friends of the Rockhampton Heritage Village, John McBow, wrote to council proposing the post office, on Canning St, be relocated to the Heritage Village.

The association offered to meet all costs involved with the relocation and deal with any asbestos present in the building.

The Heritage Village doesn't have a post office site and councillors said it would be a fitting addition to the street scape of the village.

The post office would be moved to the first street of the township, directly opposite the blacksmith building.

Rockhampton Region councillors agreed the post office was an iconic landmark and would suit its new home.

The application was unanimously moved by councillors to be discussed further in Tuesday's ordinary council meeting.