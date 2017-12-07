Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council discuss new home for iconic Rocky building

The iconic Rockhampton Hospital post office will likely be relocated to The Heritage Village.
The iconic Rockhampton Hospital post office will likely be relocated to The Heritage Village. Contributed
Shayla Bulloch
by

AN ICONIC Rockhampton post office will get a new lease on life after council discussed the future of the heritage building.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday discussed a new home for the quaint Rockhampton Hospital post office.

The site is set for a major transformation as part of the hospital carpark upgrades.

President of The Friends of the Rockhampton Heritage Village, John McBow, wrote to council proposing the post office, on Canning St, be relocated to the Heritage Village.

The association offered to meet all costs involved with the relocation and deal with any asbestos present in the building.

The Heritage Village doesn't have a post office site and councillors said it would be a fitting addition to the street scape of the village.

The post office would be moved to the first street of the township, directly opposite the blacksmith building.

Rockhampton Region councillors agreed the post office was an iconic landmark and would suit its new home.

The application was unanimously moved by councillors to be discussed further in Tuesday's ordinary council meeting.

Related Items

Topics:  post office rockhampton regional council the heritage village

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Three teen brothers accused of Rocky home invasion

Three teen brothers accused of Rocky home invasion

A TEENAGER accused of being involved in a home-invasion and robbery with two of his brothers and a fourth co-offender has been granted bail.

  • News

  • 7th Dec 2017 6:00 AM

What noise? Safety on busy road bigger concern than quarry

Project director Melissa Hytch.

Quarry expansion plans stir truck-route safety concerns for quiet Rocky estates

Young mum first Principal for Rocky law firm

Meghan Rothery will be juggling her new role as Principal of Maurice and Blackburn Rockhampton and being a mum to baby Duncan and toddler Fletcher.

Promotion successful while away on maternity leave

'Extremely stupid': Bid to smuggle ice, valium into prison

GUILTY: Christos Panagakos, 25, attempted to sneak drugs into prison.

No extra time behind bars

Local Partners