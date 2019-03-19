Council does backflip on new green waste charges

TOO HIGH: Darren Ireland, Ocean Lee Skip Bags, Transport and Services, and Charles Gowlett, Charlie's Yard Services, at the Yeppoon landfill. The pair are opposing the Council's move to charge for green waste disposal.

TOO HIGH: Darren Ireland, Ocean Lee Skip Bags, Transport and Services, and Charles Gowlett, Charlie's Yard Services, at the Yeppoon landfill. The pair are opposing the Council's move to charge for green waste disposal. Vanessa Jarrett

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has moved to lower their green waste fees after a public outcry reported in The Morning Bulletin last fortnight.

Councillors discussed the changes at their ordinary Council meeting on Tuesday.

Businesses and operators were outraged at the sudden charge of green wastes fees at the Yeppoon Landfill to the tune of $27 m3, and that it was only effective to some commercial operators.

The change put to the Council table was to lower the fee to $5/m3 as a volume charge or $30/tonne (previously $60/tonne) as a weight charge.

A minimum charge of $5 will be applied to all commercial operators.

The Council report noted "there has been some ongoing confusion over the application of charges for yard maintenance contractors with utes and trailers.”

"In an attempt to provide some consistency, the gatehouse attendants have not been applying charges to commercial utes and trailers but have been charging truck,” the report read.

"Some commercial operators who use trucks are claiming that it is unfair that they be charged because they are carting the same type of material.”

The report further explains the issue has been complicated as the weighbridge is currently undergoing repairs and is out of action, meaning volume charges are the only option.

"Green waste has a density of 150 - 200kg/m3 or 6m3 per tonne. The volume charge of $27/m3 is not consistent with the weight fee of $60/tonne. A consistent volume charge would be $10/m3,” the report said.

The lower fees are said to be an "affordable charge and will cover the cost of processing”.

Councillor Bill Ludwig, Glenda Mather and Adam Belot all noted their concerns in their previously high charges at the meeting.

These new charges will apply to all types of commercial vehicles "providing fairness and no doubts of application of charges.”

It was unanimously voted to move the motion to the lower fees.

"It's consistent across all business from the smallest to largest, it's fair,” Cr Belot said.

The weighbridge is expected to be back in operation at the end of this month.

Council anticipates once the weighbridge is returned to service, it will preferred unit of measure for the charges.