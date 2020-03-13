COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Vince a community minded man

VINCE Robertson hopes to represent the people of Rockhampton as a “true councillor”.

The Rockhampton Regional Council division one candidate believes there could be better ways money is spent.

Mr Robertson wants to work with the community in a “way that is open” and plans to ask people what their concerns are.

He would like to see the streets become a lot of safer, especially at nights, and the parks used in a “better fashion” with more BBQs installed.

It could move more people outdoors and be a deterrent for juvenile crime, he said.

Another concern of Mr Robertson’s is drainage.

He noted with the recent rain there was water flooding in some areas, leading to mosquitoes breeding.

He is also concerned with the cost blowout of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

“How it has increased and how it is going to affect the ratepayers of Rocky,” he said.

A history advocate, he is passionate in preserving The Heritage Village, Archer Park Railway Station and the Park Avenue Rod Laver tennis area.

He believes these attractions make the area and could drive more tourism.

“They are a benefit not to only to our community and people coming to the area,” he said.

He would like to be a councillor to have the opportunity to serve the people of Rockhampton and his division.

“To try and do things that would benefit them and the area,” Mr Robertson said.

The Frenchville man moved to Rockhampton in the mid 70s from Bundaberg.

He grew up working from a young age, having to earn his own money for school uniforms and activities.

He did everything from picking small crops, to working in bakeries and on cane farms.

In the Beef Capital, he took a job at the meatworks and then began work the railway.

Over the years he held many positions including train operations, tutor driver and a drug and alcohol officer.

Mr Robertson has always maintained an interest in first aid and was an honorary ambulance officer with the volunteer ambulance areas.

He is now a first aid trainer with the St Johns Ambulance.

Over the past 30 years he has been the president of several successful associations.

He has a strong passion and interest in tennis, is an international tennis referee and has been a line umpire at 15 Brisbane Opens.

He has been involved with Queensland Tennis Association and drove the development of the Rockhampton Tennis Centre.

“I get tied up with the community and I have never had a failure,” he said.

“Making things better and making things move ahead is fulfilment for me.”

Mr Robertson will be at the Rockhampton Heritage Village Shearing Shed from 6pm to 8pm next Wednesday March 18 to meet community members.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS