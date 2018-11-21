Council expands kerbside collection to rural areas

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's Waste Committee yesterday approved kerbside collection to be extended to 91 properties who asked for the service in Alton Downs, Ridgelands and Pink Lily.

As part of ongoing discussions with rural communities following the closure of roadside bin stations, Council surveyed 757 residents in those areas asking if they would like kerbside collection.

More than 270 responded with around one-third of those saying they did.

Waste Committee Chair Councillor Neil Fisher said Council would now begin discussions with those residents to implement the service.

"What came out of this survey is that, while the majority of those residents didn't want the service, there were about 90 households who said they did,” Cr Fisher said.

"What Council officers then did was investigate the feasibility of running optional kerbside collection for those households who wanted it and were willing to pay the annual fee for it.

"We drove the roads to make sure our trucks could access the properties safely and discussed the extra capacity with our contractor JJ Richards and I'm pleased that we are going to be able to offer kerbside collection to almost every household that said they wanted it.

"Pending full Council approval, the schedule is due to start from January 4 2019.

"Those who did not want the service will continue to be able to access the Alton Downs Waste Transfer Station and all other Council facilities.

"Council continues to run an interim weekly domestic waste and fortnightly recycling service for residents in Marmor, Bajool, Gogango, Westwood and Bushley while two new Waste Transfer Stations are constructed.

"In the first four weeks, the waste service was used by 251 residents with almost 50 residents using the recycling service,” Cr Fisher said.

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said it was a great outcome for the community.