Council explains car park work at Kershaw

THE decision to have crews work past curfew to complete a Kershaw Gardens car park has been defended by Rockhampton Regional Council.

The decision was justified in a report to the infrastructure committee after a letter from Councillor Stephen Schwarten highlighted concerns from neighbouring residents impacted by the construction noise.

As part of the Kershaw Gardens project, construction was requires to reinstate a car park at the southern end which had been used as a temporary material storage area at a cost of $64,000.

The gardens were re-opened on Saturday, July 12 after a $16 million transformation from cyclone-ravaged site to premier outdoor destination

However, onn Friday, July 13 there were "construction difficulties” which prevented works on the car park being completed by the scheduled time.

"Given concrete stabilisation was being used there was no choice, but to continue the project until the works were completed.” the report stated.

"The project was completed by 7.30pm.”

The car park and its access were originally constructed as part of the Dowling St Flood Levee plans.

The car park will remain unsealed for now and gates open between 6am and 6pm.

The Morning Bulletin understands council have since spoken to nearby residents to explain the extended operations.