Council explains the details behind the new overlay maps

HOME OWNERS will now have until June 14 to have their say on Rockhampton Regional Council's major changes to the planning scheme.

There are a number of changes incorporated in this proposed amendment, including the introduction of the Fitzroy River Accommodation and Fitzroy River Industry precincts to promote growth in the fishing industry, and a character overlay designed to protect significant commercial and residential buildings.

The character overlay mapping changes propose to limit the demolition of Queenslander style houses in areas of Allenstown, The Range, and Wandal.

Secondly, there are stronger controls around design for any new building work over a smaller and specific group of houses in Glencoe St, Caroline St, parts of Agnes St, parts of Davis St, and parts of Corberry St.

"These are the most iconic of our beautiful Queenslanders. These properties have already had a similar level of protection under the previous planning scheme and so this overlay is a continuation of that protection,” chair of the council's planning committee, councillor Ellen Smith said.

"These controls will continue to ensure that new houses and alterations to existing houses will be in keeping with the character of the area.

"The new character overlay is intended to preserve the character of some of Rockhampton's iconic residential areas.

"Rockhampton is the proud home of the Queenslander, and it's these stately and charming homes that set us apart from the rest of the state and Australia.

"These houses connect our region to its past, which is just one reason we want to protect the character of these areas.

"They are iconic to people who visit our region, and to us as residents who love the history and aesthetic they add to our neighbourhoods.

"It is incredibly important to council that everyone in our community has the opportunity to read these proposed changes, reflect on what these changes may mean, and submit their thoughts.”

MAKE A SUBMISSION