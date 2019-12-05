Menu
News

Council extends kerbside waste collection services

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Dec 2019 2:25 PM
RESIDENTS living on properties between Gracemere and Kabra are now able to choose whether they would like to receive kerbside waste and recycling collection services.

Chair of Council’s Waste Committee councillor Neil Fisher said officers were delivering bins and information packs this week to properties which have opted to receive the service.

The first service for the area began yesterday from Gracemere to Kabra Rd.

“There are a few criteria that we have to meet to ensure that services are viable and efficient,” Cr Fisher said.

“It’s always a win when we are able to extend our domestic waste and recycling services, and I’m sure these households are looking forward to the convenience this will offer.”

Divisional Councillor Ellen Smith said that other interested households in the area were still able to opt in for the service.

“Council has mailed out forms to all households within the designated collection area, so if you would like to elect to receive the service just return your form,” Cr Smith said.

“Alternatively, you can get in touch with Council’s Customer Service Centres any time to sign up for the service.”

Hume Rd and Callan Ave, Kabra, will be serviced today, with West of Kabra township serviced next Monday.

For more information, call 49329000, or go to www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CouncilServices/Rockhampton-Regional-Waste-and-Recycling.

