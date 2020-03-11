Menu
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
Council News

Council finance chief hit with fresh corruption charges

by MADURA MCCORMACK
11th Mar 2020 2:26 PM
A high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive embroiled in a corruption investigation has been hit with more charges, the Crime and Corruption Commission has revealed.

John Mugambi Mwamba, deputy chief executive officer and financial services director for the council, was charged with 24 fraud offences dating back to January 2017 in July last year.

The CCC has revealed Mwamba, 51, had been arrested on Tuesday and charged with a further 58 fraud offences and one offence of stealing as a servant, with the alleged offences dating back to June 2014.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The initial tranche of charges from last year, to which he has not entered pleas, alleges Mwamba defrauded the council of $11,684.48 over nearly two years.

