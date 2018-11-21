Council finances in good shape

DEVELOPING REGION: The Yeppoon Foreshore was just one of the projects of importance for the council in the past year.

DEVELOPING REGION: The Yeppoon Foreshore was just one of the projects of importance for the council in the past year. Trish Bowman

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has released its annual report for the 2017-18 financial year showing assets of $1 billion, an $84.9 million capital works program and $85.3 million of debt.

With $90 million in community equity, the council says it is well placed to provide for the developing growth across the shire.

Livingstone's population is now 37,000 and with hundreds more people moving to the shire each year, it continues to grow.

In his report, Mayor Bill Ludwig said the major projects completed, or in progress, would help grow the region's economy through immediate construction jobs or by enabling private sector investment and generating longer-term, sustainable employment opportunities.

"The rebuild and repair work to restore the Scenic Highway, sea wall and landslip at Statue Bay remains, without doubt, one of the most complex and costly post-cyclone engineering challenges council has ever undertaken,” Cr Ludwig said.

"It was a great team effort.”

The council's draft economic development plan will soon move to public consultation, along with the place-making strategy, designed to turn space into places that locals and visitors want to keep coming back to enjoy.

Find the full report at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au.

Major Projects