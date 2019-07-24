Council fixes horror local blind spot

North St and Knutsford St intersection has been remediated after recent crashes

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has almost finished rectification works on a troublesome North St blind spot following a spate of crashes.

However the changes came too late for Rockhampton business owner Shane Davey, who was involved in a T-bone crash at the intersection on May 31.

Following the incident, MrDavey told The Morning Bulletin the crash was unavoidable due to a blind spot created by two raised garden beds separating the lanes on North St.

His Holden Statesman was an instant write-off and the other car, a Nissan Patrol, flipped onto its side.

Shane Davey's wrecked Holden was an instant write-off following Friday's crash Contributed

Earlier in May, the council recognised the need to carry out rectification works following upgrades to the intersection in 2017.

"It bothers me we did these works and it restricted drivers' vision,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said during that particular council meeting.

FIXED: Concept plan which aims to alter Knutsford St and Talford St to left in/left out and allow for right turn from North St into Knutsford St. Contributed

The car Mr Davey collided with was attempting to cross between Talford St and Knutsford St by crossing North St when it came out of the blind spot into the incident.

However, with the works complete, such a move cannot be made.

Traffic heading hospital-bound along North St are now only permitted to turn right onto Knutsford St and the cross between Talford St and Knutsford is no longer permitted.

It is understood some layers of the limestone retainers on the garden beds have been removed to improve visibility and carparks on the intersection have been removed.

Shane Davey was glad to hear council has fixed fix the intersection where he crashed his car in May JACK EVANS

Mr Davey said he was pleased to see the works completed with such haste.

"I'm glad to see it has been completed so quickly and if it was my story that got the wheels moving, that's a good result,” he said

"Getting those works done has no doubt saved a life.”

Crash on the corner of North St and Talford St in The Range Steph Allen

The call was put on Facebook to determine whether other drivers had experienced issues with the intersection.

Numerous residents responded and said the area was a hot spot for traffic incidents.