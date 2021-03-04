Council funding available to support community projects

Rockhampton organisations planning an initiative, activity or program that will contribute to the community are encouraged to apply for round three of the 2020/21 Community Assistance Program.

Spokesman for Communities councillor Drew Wickerson said the funding program was all about supporting projects and initiatives that benefited the community.

Mr Wickerson said the program had proved its worth year after year.

“It’s something we’re very proud to deliver,” he said.

“It is important to remember there are many ways community groups can benefit from the Community Assistance Program.

“Whether it is the purchase of new equipment, or resources to support awareness and growth of a community initiative, to improving environmental sustainability, council’s Community Assistance Program puts our community first.”

Water and Supporting a Better Environment councillor Donna Kirkland encouraged groups to apply for the Environment and Sustainability category.

“This category is designed to support projects that protect, maintain, and enhance our natural environment while strengthening our community’s capacity to live sustainably,” she said.

“Since council brought in this category in 2019, we have been able to support some wonderful initiatives, and help our community put their passion for the environment into action.

“This category can support a wide variety of activities including community education, on-ground works, targeted energy, waste and water improvements, or even a school sustainability project, so if you’ve got a great initiative that could do with some support, send in your application today.”

Applications close on April 12.

For more information, go to www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Grants-and-Sponsorships/Community-Assistance-Program.

MORE COUNCIL STORIES:

Water trucking trial to begin for Mount Morgan

Want to go to Rockynats? See what tickets are left

Mayor Williams: We aren’t ‘anti-coal’