Council gives $10K for Rocky's Indigenous cricket carnival

SPONSORSHIP: Hawks player Jamal Hanaway in the cricket game against Rocky Renegades during the Stan Alberts Shield cricket competition. This year's competition has been sponsored by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

SPONSORSHIP: Hawks player Jamal Hanaway in the cricket game against Rocky Renegades during the Stan Alberts Shield cricket competition. This year's competition has been sponsored by the Rockhampton Regional Council. Chris Ison ROK150417ccricket1

THE third annual Stan Alberts Shield 20/20 Cricket Carnival will be sponsored by Rockhampton Regional Council.

The indigenous cricket event will this year run over Easter (from March 30 to April 1) and include 10 men's teams, four women's teams and four junior teams from Toowoomba, Townsville, Bowen, Ipswich and Woorabinda.

About 600 spectators attend the event each year.

The carnival aims to promote sport to indigenous communities and create pathways for young players into representative cricket.

Since the introduction of the event, two indigenous teams are now competing in the 2017/18 competition.

Last year, Bidgerdii Community Health Service gave basic health checks for players and supporters in an effort to increase early detection of chronic disease.

They're expected to do the same this year.

Council will provide $10,000 sponsorship.