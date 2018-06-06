Council gives green light to coast festival despite petition

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said Council is supportive of the Tropical Bloom festival and he hopes they can sort out the issues between the residents and event organisers.

COUNCILLORS heavily discussed the Tropical Bloom festival petition yesterday at their ordinary council meeting.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said all councillors supported the call for a review of the event conditions.

"We also extended an invitation for the organisers to come and make a presentation," he said.

"In relation to that and how council might be able to facilitate a better outcome for both the residents and the organisers."

Cr Ludwig said council supported the event but recognised that events on dirt roads can impact the community.

"We are looking to see how that can be supported in a positive outcome for the event continuing and for the residents."

He said the event was a vital festival on the Capricorn Coast's calendar.

"Every event we have attracts visitation and this is certainly one of those," Cr Ludwig said.

"It is important to us from an arts and culture point of view and tourism."

Cr Ludwig also pointed out last year there was country music festival held at the same time which won't be on this year. This will reduce traffic movements.

There are also two different routes that people can take through Artillery Rd or Old Byfield Rd.

"There is a way for promoters to focus more on one route than the other," he said.

Cr Ludwig is confident council will move forward in a "sensible way".

"We did have appropriate cooperation from the organisers and we anticipate we will again this year," he said. "Everyone voted in favour of the event continuing and I think it was a positive outcome."