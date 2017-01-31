Council goes back to the future with electric cars

L-R Cr Drew Wickerson, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Minister for Energy Mark Bailey with the new electric car provided to Council by Ergon Energy.

ELECTRIC mini buses and ferry services across the Fitzroy.

Anything could be possible in the future.

Rockhampton Regional Council have taken the first step to public transport powered by electricity, with an eco-friendly car joining the company fleet last month.

Ergon Energy gifted the electric vehicle to council, where it will be used to educate and promote environmental policies.

Electric vehicles are coming: Electric vehicles are coming and coming soon according to Minister for Energy Mark Bailey who was at the handover of an electric car from Ergon to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said council was "delighted” to be given the vehicle.

"Rockhampton is very proud to be working towards being a smart regional centre and also one that embraces innovation,” he said.

"Council will use it to really study how we can better utilise electric vehicles.

"We're looking at all sorts of exciting things to do with electric mini buses and maybe even electric ferries across the river in time to come so I think this vehicle is an amazing start to this program.

"We're very committed to seeing how we can reduce our impact on the environment.

"If we can get up to 30% or 40% electric vehicles on the road, that's going to have a very significant impact on our environment.

"It's something we really should all embrace.”

L-R Minister for Energy Mark Bailey and Cr Drew Wickerson with a new electric car provided to Rockhampton Regional Council by Ergon Energy. Chris Ison ROK310117ccar3

Energy minister Mark Bailey was visiting Rockhampton as the car was presented and supported the move.

"The electric era is coming very soon,” he said.

"We'll be having an electric vehicle super highway all up the Queensland coast announced later this year so that you'll be able to travel long distances just like you would with a normal car.

"The technology is there now. Electric vehicles are taking off.

"They're about to hit price ranges where average people are going to be able to afford them.”

Mr Bailey said the State Government would consider introducing electric vehicles to their fleet, but only if there was value for the taxpayer's dollar.