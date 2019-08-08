Council grant funds much-needed machine

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Left to right: Rockhampton Region Councillor, Rose Swadling, Eric Davies, Bill Murdoch and Peter Fontaine.

THE Bouldercombe Men's Shed recently accepted a $500 grant from Rockhampton Regional Council which purchased a planing machine for woodworking.

Club members spend their time recycling pallets, building laundry trolleys, letter boxes, bars and other special orders at the town's community hall behind the pub.

They are always on the lookout for new members to join their crew of colourful characters.

The Bouldercombe Men's Shed members wanted to thank Rockhampton Regional Council for its generous support.