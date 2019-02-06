Menu
DESIGN PLAN: The Gracemere SES building that is estimated to cost more than $1 million.
Council grants community group $1million for new facility

6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
THE Gracemere SES has been granted extra funding for their new building.

Councillors discussed a funding shortfall at yesterday's council meeting.

An initial $750,000 was granted for the project through the State Government's Works for Queensland funding.

Design development was initiated with $680,000 set as the construction budget for the designers.

There were challenges within the construction estimate due to the design criteria and construction importance level required for the structure.

The pre-tender cost plan indicated a construction cost estimate of approximately $1.2 million.

Tenders were called in the knowledge that compromises may have to be made to the extent of work required to meet the available budget.

Tenders closed on January 9 and all four offers exceeded the current budget

An officer's report put forward at the meeting said there were savings in the Works for Queensland funding and they could use this.

The current budget allocation for the Gracemere SES shed is $742,461, with $65,181 spent to date for the design development, leaving $677,280 available for construction.

The new proposed allocation is $1,065,813.

Gracemere SES grounds are at 6-12 Barry St.

The new building is to be adjacent to the current SES building.

Councillors were enthusiastic in allocating the additional funds.

"It is growing... it is accumulating in members,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

Councillor Ellen Smith noted her positive opinions for her division, including Gracemere.

"It is a growing community,” she said.

The motion was passed for the extra $323,352 in funding.

