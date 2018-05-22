Council grants refund for Rocky cafe after shock closure

Owner of The Little Olive on William St, Natalie Mueller. The cafe has since closed however the catering business still remains open.

Owner of The Little Olive on William St, Natalie Mueller. The cafe has since closed however the catering business still remains open. Chloe Lyons

COUNCILLORS have granted a refund to a popular Rockhampton cafe after it unexpectedly closed down late last year.

Yesterday, at Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory monthly meeting, an application for a refund on a development application for a change of use of a food and drink outlet was put forward.

Last November, Little Olive Cafe applied for an expansion of the seating upstairs and downstairs in the William St business.

The first floor was planned to be accommodate extra seating, a small function space, pop-up chef sessions and utilise the footpath as an optional dining area.

For the application, the business paid $2, 513.00 in fees.

This amount was asked to be refunded as the business had since closed before progressing with their expansion.

The Morning Bulletin was unsure of the exact time the business closed but it is understood it was sometime late last year.

The Council Planning Officer told councillors "due to recent staff issues they have not been operating”.

"It is envisioned that the café will reopen once the staff resourcing issue has been resolved. The catering part of the business has continued to operate from the premises and small functions have been held in the upstairs part of the premises,” the agenda stated.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was happy to move the refund.

"The decision to allow this concession carries, it did open, it did carry when they applied,” she said.

The business opened in November 2016.

"It's disappointing that they closed,” Cr Strelow said.

Olive Catering is still operational and has been for 16 years.