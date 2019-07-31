Council hosts a new wave of CQ journalists

CQUniversity's Professional Communications Students Yoonsoo, Larah Fedalto, Penny Hoffman, and Raymond Wheeler after their first day on assignment in Rockhampton Regional Council chambers.

THERE WERE a few more heads than usual in the Rockhampton Regional Council's press gallery yesterday but councillors looked strangely at ease.

No - it was not a media frenzy but rather a group of first year professional communications students from CQUniversity tasked with finding a scoop during the Planning and Regulatory committee.

It was the first time the students were tasked to go to a council meeting in search of a lead.

One of the aspiring journalists was Raymond Wheeler.

He said he was surprised by the casual and organic nature of conversations in council.

"It was more of a round table talk - less formal than I thought it was going to be," Mr Wheeler said.

"But it is local, I feel it would become more formal when you go up the levels of governance."

Exercising good journalistic practice, Mr Wheeler played his cards close to his chest when asked what potential stories he identified during the meeting.

"It is an assignment piece so I wont put my idea out," he said.

But once he was sure his peers could not hear his ideas, he said " expanding the waste collection out to rural areas was a good angle".

Committee chair Cr Neil Fisher hoped the experience was an "eye-opener" for the students in council.

"I was really glad the uni approached council to give these students the chance to sit in at the meeting," he said.

"It would have been an informative experience and it's always good to expose people to how local government works."

He said the issues raised at the committee meeting including waste management, water shortages and airport affairs were all topical in the broader national news landscape.