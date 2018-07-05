Council in push for new coast high school
SUITABLE land for a high school at Emu Park is being investigated by Livingstone Shire Council and it will invite the State Government to make a presentation about its future plans.
The growing population at the southern end of the Capricorn Coast has prompted the call to investigate possible options.
As part of the investigation, a survey is planned in the anticipated catchment area for students to establish the current numbers.
The closest public high school to Emu Park is at Yeppoon to the north.