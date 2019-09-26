Council injury reports show promising figures

STAFF at Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility were extremely safe, with no major injuries reported in more than two years.

The latest report revealed as of August 31, the Rockhampton’s Regional Council’s waste and recycling team was sitting at 843 days without a lost time injury.

Their next goal is 900 days on October 27.

Fitzroy River Water also commended their staff for their lost time injury days of 133.

It is noted the 107 FRW staff undertake high risk construction activities on an almost daily basis with planned work or after-hours work.

Their record days is 416.