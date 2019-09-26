Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council injury reports show promising figures

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility were extremely safe, with no major injuries reported in more than two years.

The latest report revealed as of August 31, the Rockhampton’s Regional Council’s waste and recycling team was sitting at 843 days without a lost time injury.

Their next goal is 900 days on October 27.

Fitzroy River Water also commended their staff for their lost time injury days of 133.

It is noted the 107 FRW staff undertake high risk construction activities on an almost daily basis with planned work or after-hours work.

Their record days is 416.

airport water and waste committee lakes creek landfill lost time injury days rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NAIF brings the big beef boom to CQ

    premium_icon NAIF brings the big beef boom to CQ

    News The new facility will be able to process 50,000 head of cattle each year.

    Rocky’s water security impacted by Rookwood change

    Rocky’s water security impacted by Rookwood change

    News Changes to Rookwood Weir will impact Rockhampton's water security

    $80k spent to raise the barrage

    premium_icon $80k spent to raise the barrage

    News It is anticipated the Fitzroy River barrage project will be completed by the end of...

    Shark controls for Cap Coast

    premium_icon Shark controls for Cap Coast

    News The Queensland Government is racing to protect swimmers this school holidays.