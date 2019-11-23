Council is chasing everyday heroes for 2020 awards

FLASHBACK: Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig with 2019 Australia Day Awards Citizen of the Year winner Brian Dorey (middle) and nominees Lou Shipway, Danielle McKenzieand Malcolm Wells. Pictures: contributed

TIME is fast running out to nominate an unsung hero who you believe contributes to making our region a better place.

With nominations for the Livingstone Shire’s 2020 Australia Day Awards closing next week, council is urging residents to nominate someone who deserves recognition for their outstanding efforts towards improving our community.

Australia Day Award’s Committee chair, Councillor Nigel Hutton, said now was the perfect opportunity to highlight the great work that so many residents contribute towards making our region a fantastic place to live and work.

“There are so many everyday heroes among us, across many different areas of our community, including environmental, sports, arts and culture, volunteer groups or education,” Cr Hutton said.

“We want to offer every opportunity for residents to be recognised and know that their hard work does truly make a difference in shaping our region and the great community spirit it’s known for.

“We have seen so many kind and generous individuals receive these awards and be acknowledged year after year for their efforts, so we encourage the community to continue to support their mates, colleagues or neighbours, and get nominating.”

The award categories in 2020 have been condensed while a new category, Living Legends, has been added.

The Living Legends category will complement Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and the Community Group Service Award and the committee is looking forward to reading about the valuable contributions each nominee has made within our community.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year: Recognising those who have made a valuable contribution to the betterment of our Shire in 2019.

Young Citizen of the Year: Recognising young people (18 years or under) who have made a valuable contribution to the betterment of our Shire in 2019.

Community Group Service Award: Recognising those community groups who have made a worthy contribution to the community or enhanced social interaction within the community in 2019.

Living Legend Award: Recognising the lifetime achievements of individuals and how they have contributed to the community, to the betterment of the Livingstone Shire throughout the years.

Nominations close on Sunday, December 1. For more information or to nominate go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/australiadayawards or phone 4913 5000.