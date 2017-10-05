Council issues warning to Rocky business over Adani deal

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow addresses media at the Rockhampton Airport, where Adani officials have signed an agreement which will see the city become one of two FIFO Hubs for its Carmichael Coal Mine.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow addresses media at the Rockhampton Airport, where Adani officials have signed an agreement which will see the city become one of two FIFO Hubs for its Carmichael Coal Mine. Chris Ison

ROCKHAMPTON mayor Margaret Strelow has issued a warning to local businesses looking to cash in on Adani's major FIFO Hub announcement.

The mining giant's CEO is in Rockhampton this morning to confirm the city, along with Townsville, will be the key areas for its fly-in-fly-out workforce at the Carmichael Coal Mine.

With businesses eager to get involved, Cr Strelow said the window is now to take action.

ADANI INFORMATION | Rockhampton Regional Council's 'Work Adani, Live Rockhampton' portal

Adani CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj joins the Rockhampton Regional Council at the Rockhampton Airport to announce the city as one of two FIFO Hubs for the mining company's Carmichael Coal Mine. Chris Ison

"This is a defining moment for Rockhampton that will change the face of our region for generations to come," Cr Strelow said.

"The influx of more than 1,700 new jobs will be a massive driver for our local economy and the benefits extend to more than just employment - it's more money being spent in our shops and more people living in our region.

"It's up to us a community now to make sure that we make the most of this opportunity. Council has been pouring resources and effort into working beside workers and businesses with the Gear Up Rocky initiative and we have no intention of stopping now.

Adani map. Rockhampton Regional Council

"If you want our support during these next critical months, it is our dearest wish that those who have stood by the city in the bad times will be the ones that benefit in the good.

"Our existing businesses have a short window to make the most of it because this announcement will be followed by new people coming to town who are experienced and equipped to meet Adani's needs.

"We can't stop them nor do we want to - they will help us become a bigger and better Rockhampton.

"Council has fought hard to get our region these jobs - it is now up to our community to seize this opportunity and secure employment with Adani's Carmichael Mine," Mayor Strelow said.

For more information follow the Adani portal, linked above.