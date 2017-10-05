30°
News

Council issues warning to Rocky business over Adani deal

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow addresses media at the Rockhampton Airport, where Adani officials have signed an agreement which will see the city become one of two FIFO Hubs for its Carmichael Coal Mine.
Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow addresses media at the Rockhampton Airport, where Adani officials have signed an agreement which will see the city become one of two FIFO Hubs for its Carmichael Coal Mine. Chris Ison
Michelle Gately
by

ROCKHAMPTON mayor Margaret Strelow has issued a warning to local businesses looking to cash in on Adani's major FIFO Hub announcement.

The mining giant's CEO is in Rockhampton this morning to confirm the city, along with Townsville, will be the key areas for its fly-in-fly-out workforce at the Carmichael Coal Mine.

With businesses eager to get involved, Cr Strelow said the window is now to take action.

ADANI INFORMATION | Rockhampton Regional Council's 'Work Adani, Live Rockhampton' portal

Adani CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj joins the Rockhampton Regional Council at the Rockhampton Airport to announce the city as one of two FIFO Hubs for the mining company's Carmichael Coal Mine.
Adani CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj joins the Rockhampton Regional Council at the Rockhampton Airport to announce the city as one of two FIFO Hubs for the mining company's Carmichael Coal Mine. Chris Ison

"This is a defining moment for Rockhampton that will change the face of our region for generations to come," Cr Strelow said.

"The influx of more than 1,700 new jobs will be a massive driver for our local economy and the benefits extend to more than just employment - it's more money being spent in our shops and more people living in our region.

"It's up to us a community now to make sure that we make the most of this opportunity. Council has been pouring resources and effort into working beside workers and businesses with the Gear Up Rocky initiative and we have no intention of stopping now.

 

Adani map.
Adani map. Rockhampton Regional Council

"If you want our support during these next critical months, it is our dearest wish that those who have stood by the city in the bad times will be the ones that benefit in the good.

"Our existing businesses have a short window to make the most of it because this announcement will be followed by new people coming to town who are experienced and equipped to meet Adani's needs.

"We can't stop them nor do we want to - they will help us become a bigger and better Rockhampton.

"Council has fought hard to get our region these jobs - it is now up to our community to seize this opportunity and secure employment with Adani's Carmichael Mine," Mayor Strelow said.

For more information follow the Adani portal, linked above.

Related Items

Topics:  margaret strelow rockhampton business rockhampton regional council tmbadani

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Builder reveals how many homes Rocky needs for Adani

Builder reveals how many homes Rocky needs for Adani

Big employer says confidence to surge on the back of FIFO jobs.

Major update: Passer-by reveals stab victim's final moments

Police have established a crime scene at an Emu Park address, where a man died yesterday from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Watch: Police hone in on single unit in block near the crime scene

Business loses 5000 customers to Coast car park woes

Edwards Clarke's approved design for the Yeppoon Town Centre car park, inspired by Inidgenous Elder Doug Hatfield's painting Turtle Hunters.

Road works have 'significant impact' despite multi-level car park

Historic announcement shows Adani a good friend of CQ

Skilled miners are set to cash in on the Adani project's construction phase with 1,075 jobs for the mine and 1,400 on the railway line. Once they were operational, there would be 3,800 jobs at the mine and 120 on the railway line.

OPINION: Move sets region up for decades to come

Local Partners