COUNCIL: Lakes Creek Landfill, Pilbeam Dr and hockey fields on agenda

Work continues on repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

SEVERAL Rockhampton Regional Council committees meet today, with some big discussion points on the agendas.

Application for new hockey precinct

Council's planning and regulatory committee will discuss a development application for four hockey fields and a clubhouse to create a new sports precinct at Parkhurst.

In a unanimous decision last year, Rockhampton Hockey Association voted in favour of council's decision to move from Kalka Shades to Olive St at Parkhurst.

The new facilities will include two synthetic turfs, two grass fields, a grandstand and amenities and will allow the region to host international competitions.

Lakes Creek Landfill upgrade

In the airport, water, and waste committee, councillors are expected to hear an update on the Piggy Back Expansion of the Lakes Creek Rd Landfill, as well as viewing the concept.

Since 1998, roughly 54 sites have been considered as replacements for the landfill, but a Piggy Back Expansion to extend the lifespan by up to 24 years was decided by council in 2015.

Plans for the four-stage expansion show a total volume of about 2.1 million cubic metres could be created, with the first capable of holding 180,000 cubic metres.

The total cost of the project is expected to be just over $28.9million.

Name change for Rocky street

The infrastructure committee will discuss a proposal to re-name a section of Main St in Park Avenue.

It's understood this request relates to house numbers, something which could come at a cost to residents.

Council will discuss the best approach to dealing with complaints about the problem.

Pilbeam Dr roadworks to continue

It's been 50 years since Pilbeam Dr opened and its road surface hasn't been re-sealed since.

With no allocation for re-sealing in the government disaster relief funding which saw it repaired after Cyclone Marcia, the infrastructure committee is set to discuss the best approach.

The committee will hear about a series of options ranging from $250,000 to $1.25 million and vote on the preferred solution.

Making bus stops accessible for all

The infrastructure committee will discuss introducing a staged budget over three years to meet all the requirements of the Federal Government's Disability Discrimination Act 1992.

Councillor Tony Williams said he would also propose a program to implement bus shelters at all stops across the region.

"I think it's important we provide shelters when we've got such hot conditions,” he said.