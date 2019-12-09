Council land sale to be discussed behind closed doors

Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to sell 15A Patrick St, Allenstown.

THe AGENDA is full this week as many items are put forward in the last meeting for the year at Rockhampton Regional Council.

Crompton Park Hack and Pony Club is listed to receive money from Mayor Margaret Strelow’s discretionary fund.

A fire broke out at the club’s grounds on the Capricorn Highway last month. The club lost its canteen building, filled with appliances, and a large fridge/ freezer and airconditioning unit was stolen.

Councillor Stephen Schwarten plans to donate money out of his fund for the Capricornia Conservation Council wildlife rescue project.

Infrastructure charges for the Ellida Estate development lodged by Stockland is to be discussed. The development application is for one lot into 126 lots compromised of 121 residential lots, two management lots, one active open space lot, one linear open space lot and one balance lot.

A report for a community garden at Koongal is to be presented.

There is sponsorship plans for the Ridgelands and District Sporting and Agricultural Association along with RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

Leases for the 1st Light Horse Regiment at the Rockhampton Historical Squadron and Museum, 5th Light Horse Regiment Mount Morgan Troop and the Mount Morgan Agricultural Show Society are to be discussed.

The Mount Morgan Walking Trail community infrastructure project will be presented.

There is also a series of policies for discussion including the building better regions fund, regional agricultural show development grants program, bus shelter program and more.

The minutes from the committee reports from last month’s meetings will also be received.

Behind closed doors, councillors will discuss the sale of two blocks of council land - 33 School St, Walterhall and 15A Patrick St, Allenstown.