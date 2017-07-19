Council launches new wild dog baiting strategy

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has launched it new strategy to manage wild dogs, with baiting and community education key elements.

The planning and regulatory committee yesterday adopted the Wild Dog Management Plan, which outlines the council's strategy for dealing with dingoes, hybrid dingoes and domestic dogs that have been escaped or released.

In 2009, AgForce estimated wild dogs could cost Queensland up to $67 million, based on producer assessments of production loss and processor figures of discounted dog-bitten animals.

Further economic loss can be caused by the spread of parasites which may result in the rejection of beef products and reduce herd fertility.

READ: Rescue calf, wallaby 'ripped apart' in wild dog attacks

However, the report also notes the cultural and spiritual significance of dingoes to Indigenous Australians.

The plan determined broad scale baiting is considered the most effective in rural areas of the region, with trapping and fencing not feasible.

Council runs 1080 baiting programs for landholders to control wild dogs on their properties, aimed at preventing the build-up of wild dog populations.

These programs can involve ground baiting with manufactured or real baits and aerial baiting for inaccessible areas.

The program involves a number of landholders using the baits simultaneously.

Queensland Health may issue landholders with a permit for strychnine for their land only, but it is broadly seen as an unacceptable control method by the community and is not used by the council.

In specific situations, firearms may be used by land managers, professional wild dog controllers or hunting groups to shoot wild dogs in a safe and humane way.

Closer to Rockhampton, dingoes are known to inhabit the outskirts of the city in Norman Gardens and Frenchville Rd areas.

In urban areas, cage traps may be used where other control options are not suitable.

Where intervention is required, problem animals are identified and removed.

Public awareness campaigns are also crucial to the strategy.