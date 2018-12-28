Council leader says farewell to the Central Highlands

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council gave an emotional farewell to one of its top senior executives last week.

General manager corporate services Jason Bradshaw said he thoroughly enjoyed his three years at the council and was ready to face new and exciting challenges.

Mr Bradshaw said his decision to move on, from what has become a workplace like "a second family”, was not easy.

"I have formed many friendships here at (the) council and in the Central Highlands,” he said.

"I see a huge potential for this council to continue to be a shining light for local government in Queensland in the future.”

Mr Bradshaw will move to Somerset Regional Council early next year, to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer.

CEO Scott Mason said Mr Bradshaw would leave big shoes to fill.

"Mr Bradshaw came to us with extensive experience in senior local government positions,” Mr Mason said.

"His work has had a significant and positive impact on our council and he can take credit for leading (the) council's corporate service department to a better position than he found it in and leading (the) council to a strong financial position.

"He goes with best wishes from all of us here.”

Mayor Kerry Hayes said Mr Bradshaw's experience, professional attitude and dedication to the region would be missed.

"Mr Bradshaw not only brought his experience to the role but has also shown a great mentoring disposition,” Cr Hayes said.

"The legacy he leaves is more than capably exposed through those people who have worked under his leadership.

"Thank you very much for the work you have done.”