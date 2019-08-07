Council looks at selling off CBD blocks of land

WORK continues to revive and improve Rockhampton's CBD, according to an Advance Rockhampton monthly operations report.

The report notes expressions of interest closed last month for some CBD blocks of land although the council was unable to provide any further information on which blocks it included.

Officers are continue to work with CBD building owners towards improving the buildings and the facades, to make them more attractive to new businesses.

It was noted the number of new businesses looking at the scheme has picked up and is expected to continue.

A Riverside Alive program has also been launched featuring free entertainment from music, markets and other entertainment on the Riverside precinct. On Friday and Saturday nights there will be live music by Jason and the Mick and Casey Marie. There is also a free drumming session by Passion Ignite and classical music by Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra.

Little ones can participate in hula hooping, juggling at the Come and Play Circus tent or visit Little Aussie Encounters Wet and Wild Show.