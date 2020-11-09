Council makes decision on Comiskey’s mining business

Comiskey Projects’ transport depot at Cawarral has been given the all-clear by Livingstone Shire Council. FILE PHOTO.

A MINING business that had been operating on Rockhampton’s outskirts without proper council approval has been given the green light to continue.

At their last monthly meeting, Livingstone Shire councillors unanimously endorsed a recommendation from officers that a development application submitted by Comiskey Projects Pty Ltd, be approved.

The DA, for material change of use, related to Comiskey’s existing transport depot at 85A Venture Rd, Cawarral.

The operations there include the storage of mining vehicles and equipment, as well as associated servicing and repairs.

The on-site operations are undertaken between 6am and 6pm, seven days a week, with office staff present for five of those days.

At the October meeting, councillors were shown an aerial plan of the subject site.

“The operations are already underway and this application is to legitimise them,” a council officer said.

“This is an industrial land use occurring in a rural zone and we’d ordinarily see industrial land uses in industrial zones.

“The location of this, proximal to the Yeppoon Rd corridor, allows for this operation to occur based on the types of trucks and vehicles that they have coming into, and out of, the site.

“So it’s a strategic site selection to allow this business to operate in a unique way that it does.”

The council meeting was told that while Comiskey’s operations were “a deviation from what you’d normally see in a rural setting”, officers were comfortable the land use could occur without detriment to rural activities on adjoining sites, or on the subject site itself.

Therefore, officers recommended approval with conditions.

Councillors were told this development application was subject to a public notification process and no submissions were received.

Cr Adam Belot said it was good to see new industry coming to the region.

“I think this is a positive outcome,” he said.

“As they say, it doesn’t matter where you start so much in life, it’s where you finish.

“So it’s good to see this heading in that direction.”

Cr Glenda Mather said she knew the area in question well, and she believed Comiskey’s operations could be successful in this location.

“It’s probably a little bit greater than an industrial site, but where it is, it’s not going to impact on anybody that I could see, as far as dust and noise, and so forth goes,” she said.

Cr Mather added that all concerns could be adequately addressed by conditions on development application approval.

Mayor Andy Ireland commended council officers on the outcome.

“For an established business it’s obviously a great example of collaboration between council and a business that was non-compliant for whatever reason, but now we have an outcome that’s satisfactory to all parties,” Cr Ireland said.

