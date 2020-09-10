Council makes waves towards a zero waste, sustainable future

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has released their latest review in environmental sustainability which highlighted all of the goals council has achieved towards a sustainable future.

Council endorsed the Environmental Sustainability Strategy Year in Review report (financial year 2019-20) this week at their regular council meeting.

The annual report also showed key actions it took towards a more sustainable future for the Rockhampton region.

The strategy was adopted in 2018 and was aimed at providing the vision, shared objectives and pathways to advance sustainability across the region.

Some of the highlights from the 2019-20 report included progressing towards a low carbon fleet of council vehicles, project planning for a new solar power generation system at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, and introduction of new landfill gas to energy arrangements as well as many other initiatives.

“Progress on these initiatives demonstrates council’s commitment to working together to protect, maintain and enhance our wonderful natural environment and empower our community to live more sustainably,” Water and Supporting a Better Environment portfolio spokesperson councillor Donna Kirkland

“I’m very proud to see council working together with our local residents and community partners and this is an exciting time to be putting meaningful projects into action to support the liveability and continued prosperity of our communities.

“I look forward to many more achievements as we continue to work together to create a sustainable future.”

Environmental Sustainability Strategy Year in Review 2019-20 report highlights include:

The construction of new recycled water schemes and upgrades to sewage treatment plants that will reduce nutrient releases to the Fitzroy River estuary and promote more sustainable water use by local landholders.

Project planning to support implementation of a 2.5MW solar power generation system at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant.

Further progress on council’s long-term transition to a low carbon fleet, with installation of two new electric vehicle charging stations and additional hybrid and fully electric vehicles in council’s Fleet.

Development of a new Waste Strategy, helping us to move the region towards zero waste.

Establishment of new landfill gas to energy arrangements which have the potential to generate carbon credits by 2021 and electricity from landfill gas by 2025.

Working with local organisations to establish a Natural Resource Management Program to help protect, maintain and enhance our key natural assets.

Renewed focus on tree canopy cover to shade and cool the region, with tree plantings in key corridors and recreation parks and free native plants for residents.

Renewed commitment to the Reef Guardian council program through to 2024, working to support a healthy and resilient reef through local government and community actions.

Read more about these highlights and more in the strategy.

For more information on how council is progressing environmental sustainability and how you can get involved visit here.