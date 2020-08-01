Council marks National Tree Day with ‘symbolic’ planting

DESPITE National Tree Day being the latest community event to fall victim to COVID-19, Rockhampton Regional Council dedicated themselves to planting trees yesterday to bring some much-needed natural shade to the region.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, public events such as a community tree planting day could not be held this year.

With this in mind, councillors gathered at Kershaw Gardens yesterday to mark tomorrow’s traditional event with a ‘symbolic’ tree planting at Kershaw Gardens.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, spokesperson for Parks, said with Central Queensland’s climate natural, shade was an absolute must.

Councillors and staff ready to plant trees at Kershaw Gardens. Picture: RRC

“Council has a big commitment in this year’s budget to planting more trees around the region,” Cr Rutherford said.

“Normally you’d see councillors out in force at local events but unfortunately we couldn’t have those this year due to COVID-19. However, it is great we were able to mark the occasion with this symbolic tree planting with my fellow councillors.

“Last month alone we planted 227 trees made up of 13 species from here in Rockhampton to Gracemere and Mount Morgan, and I can’t wait to see more done over the course of this year.”

Councillor for Division 7 Donna Kirkland said there would be plenty of ‘symbolic’ plantings being held around the region off the back of this week’s native plant giveaway.

“Yesterday we planted Weeping Lilly Pilly, Peanut Trees, Ribbon Wood and Tristaniopsis which are stunning natives that will really contribute to the amenity here at Kershaw Gardens,” Cr Kirkland said.

“We were really pleased to give those plants away to the community and to do our part for National Tree Day with the planting at Kershaw yesterday.”