RRC Chief Financial Officer Alicia Cutler and Mayor Margaret Strelow
Council meeting cancelled for tomorrow

9th Sep 2019 9:32 AM
TUESDAY'S Planning and Regulatory meeting at Rockhampton Regional Council has been cancelled.

A councillors workshop is scheduled however this is not open to the public.

READ HERE: Complex with shops, units approved for residential area.

READ HERE: WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

A full council meeting will be held on September 17.

The next Planning and Regulatory meeting will be held on September 24 along with Airport, Water and Waste and Infrastructure committee meetings.

Community Services and Parks, Recreations and Sport meetings will be held on September 25.

