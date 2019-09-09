Council meeting cancelled for tomorrow

RRC Chief Financial Officer Alicia Cutler and Mayor Margaret Strelow

TUESDAY'S Planning and Regulatory meeting at Rockhampton Regional Council has been cancelled.

A councillors workshop is scheduled however this is not open to the public.

A full council meeting will be held on September 17.

The next Planning and Regulatory meeting will be held on September 24 along with Airport, Water and Waste and Infrastructure committee meetings.

Community Services and Parks, Recreations and Sport meetings will be held on September 25.