Council meeting: Land acquisition, gallery update on agenda

FRONT VIEW: Demolition works underway between East St and East Lane clearing through the old Camera House and Brunches buildings for a walkway to the planned Quay St art gallery. Leighton Smith

THE council will convene for their ordinary fortnightly meeting today to discuss all things local government- related.

In tight-lipped news, an acquisition of land has been tabled on the agenda in the confidential/closed sessions. The address has not been revealed due to legislation.

Also in the private sessions is the legal matters report for January to March 2019 and the CEO monthly report.

In the open sessions, the planning and regulatory committee will put forward their meeting report.

In the officers report, councillors and staff will discuss the Regional Arts Development Fund category one out of round approval.

A report titled "Information and communication technology specialised and sole supplier arrangements” is to be discussed. An update on the construction of the new art gallery will also be tabled.

Demolition of the two East St buildings began in February to make away for the $31.5 million art gallery cultural precinct on Quay St.

The monthly operation report for the CEO's department is also on the agenda along with the summary budget, management report and the corporate services department report.

Some amendments to council meeting procedures policy will also be put forward.

The meeting will be held at 9am at the council chambers on Bolsover St and is open to the public.

Planning and regulatory, infrastructure, airport and waste committees will meet on Tuesday, April 30.