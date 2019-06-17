COUNCIL MEETINGS: Boat ramp, road reserves on the table

NEW RAMP: The proposed road closure areas for Thompson's Point boat ramp at Nerimbera.

NEW RAMP: The proposed road closure areas for Thompson's Point boat ramp at Nerimbera. Contributed

A NEW boat ramp at Thompson Point is among the many topics up for discussion in Livingstone Shire Council's ordinary meeting.

Council has received correspondence from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME) proposing to close two areas of the road reserve, to the size of around 20 hectares.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads plans to construct a recreational boat ramp to be completed in 2019/20.

Capricorn Enterprise will open the meeting with a public deputation to present their annual update.

CEO Mary Carroll will present a progress update detailing the 2018/19 outcomes and the future project initiatives of Capricorn Enterprise.

As part of the agreement between Capricorn Enterprise and Livingstone Shire Council, they are required to meet a number of key performance indicators per year.

A lot on Keppel St, Emu Park, has been requested to be amalgamated with the adjoining road reserve.

DNMRE is also looking at joining a lot at Banksia Rd, Stanage Bay, also as road reserve.

Councillors will discuss the delegated power of council vs the CEO when it comes to road closures. The Mayor and councillors have requested they reserve the opportunity to consider applications on permanent and temporary road closures.

The agenda also detailed business outstanding table, corporate/operational plan, corporate plan, hardship policy, 2019-20 investment policy and fees and charges policy and monthly financial report for May.

Councillors have requested several items be bought to the table including Cr Jan Kelly's request for reticulated water to Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands.

Cr Glenda Mather has requested an audit of shire intersections and this has been referred to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

She has also requested project expenditure details, as bought up by Cr Tom Wyatt previously.

Cr Adam Belot wants parking looked into on Breakwater Dr and this will be discussed at council's Tuesday, July 2 meeting.

The intermittent sealing of unsealed rural roads policy is also set to be adopted at the meeting.

Behind closed doors, a bad debt write-off is tabled and the purchase of filtration equipment for the Yeppoon

Lagoon.

Mayor Ludwig is still on holidays until June 29 so was noted as a leave of absence.

Rockhampton Regional Council will also meet for their ordinary meeting.