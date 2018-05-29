MAYOR Margaret Strelow and Cr Cherie Rutherford will both be absent for today's monthly Rockhampton Regional Council Ordinary Meeting.

Cr Tony Williams will take on the role of Acting Mayor for the week and will chair this morning's meeting.

A lighter agenda than usual will see reports from the Planning and Regulatory; Infrastructure; Airport, Water and Waste; Community Services; and Parks, Recreation and Sport committee meetings tabled.

A series of officers' reports will also be put forward including reports on Heavy Vehicle National Law, plus a submission into the Parliamentary Inquiry into Regional Inequality in Australia.

An update on the Senate inquiry on the Impact of Defence Training Activities and Facilities on Rural and Regional Communities will be discussed along with an endorsement of an application for the Great Barrier Marina Park Authority's Reef Guardian Grant Scheme.

The Summary Budget Management Report for April and Corporate Services Department monthly operations report are also listed on the agenda.

Despite the Mayor's absence, Cr Stephen Schwarten will present a notice of motion for Expenses Reimbursement and Provision of Facilities for Mayor and Councillors.