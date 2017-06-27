Mount Morgan mine re-start hinges on vital decision today

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will hold an Ordinary Meeting today with a number of interesting matters to be discussed.

Some of the notable matters include:

Mount Morgan Mine project considered

Councillors will discuss a report for the Bowen Basin Regional Jobs and Investment Package, as well as consider a development application for the Mount Morgan Mine project.

Update on charging stations

Rockhampton region councillors will hear an update on the locations of public electric vehicle charging stations during the full council meeting.

Business plans discussed for airport

In a closed session, Rockhampton Regional Council will consider the 2017 Commercial Airline Micro Analysis Findings Report for Rockhampton Airport. Business planning at the airport for the next financial year will also be discussed in this confidential session.

Reports to be presented

Several reports will be presented in Rockhampton Regional Council's full meeting today. These include a summary budget management report, annual purchasing policy review, and monthly operational reports for May for the corporate services department and regional development.