Council moves on flying foxes in city’s Botanic Gardens

The Rockhampton Regional Council has started activities to disperse the flying fox colony roosting in trees at the city’s Botanic Gardens.

They are being done at dusk and at dawn and include shining lights into the roost and playing sounds through a speaker.

Planning and Regulation Councillor Grant Mathers said the time had come for the council to act and protect the trees at the gardens and improve the hygiene of the areas below the roost.

Action could not be taken earlier because there were dependent young in the colony.

“We have had officers regularly monitoring the site and have devoted considerable resources to ensure the wellbeing of the flying fox population is considered,” Cr Mathers said.

“During extreme heat events over the summer, the colony were clearly struggling, and we know this was a distressing time for the public and for the officers involved.

“Flying fox are a keystone species to Australian native flora and council is undertaking best practice standards to ensure a safe dispersal.

“It is important that we now begin to take action, to address the considerable impact the colony has had on the Botanic Gardens and to protect the heritage of the botanical collection.”

Cr Mathers said that during the previous dispersal in 2020, it took about three days for the colony to move on.

“We are hoping for the same result this time, however initial dispersal methods could be for up to 14 days,” he said.

“It is important to remember that these are wild animals and the outcome cannot be guaranteed.

“There are many other roosting sites in the local area that are more suitable, including uninhabited areas.”