Council moves to keep the event management of Rocky show

ROCKHAMPTON'S Agricultural Show has been deemed an amazing success as data revealed more than 40,000 people attended this year's event.

The 2019 post event debrief and report was discussed at yesterday's ordinary council meeting.

Rockhampton Regional Council took over the show this year after disagreements between the Showman's Guild and the Show Society saw the 2018 show split across two sites.

It was agreed that council would retain the event management until the 2025 event.

It was reported in October last year, Mayor Margaret Strelow said "It is my hope that council only needs to play this lead role for one, or at most two shows, with the event then reverting back to a community led agricultural show”.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show organising committee, including Tony Cullen (Advance Rockhampton), Cr Ellen Smith, Zac Garven and Rod Green, directed the show this year.

Peter Curtis has been added to the committee to serve on the next event.

READ HERE: MAYOR'S DESK: Two very big calls pay off big time for Rocky

SHOW TIME: Oscha, Harper and Cooper Snell enjoying the Rockhampton Agricultural Show earlier this year. Allan Reinikka ROK130619arockysh

This year's show saw 40,622 through the gates with 7,822 people on day one, 23,102 people on day two, which was the People's Day public holiday, and 9,698 people on day three.

It is noted there was overwhelming positive feedback from volunteers and the communities.

"Any small criticisms received have been recorded for refinement in the 2020 event,” the report says.

A debrief has also been organised with each section to allow the opportunity for feedback and further comment on how to improve the 2020 event.

Surveys are being circulated for exhibitors, volunteers and sponsors for feedback.

The 2020 show will be held from June 10-12 with Thursday, June 11 as the public holiday.

Rockhampton will also host the 2020 Queensland Shows AGM and Next Generation Awards Dinner on March 14-15, bringing Queensland Show representatives from all over the state.

READ HERE: Rocky Show's cheap entry a hit with CQ family

Cr Strelowraised a motion to keep the $5 entry and lower entry fees for competitions.

She passed on her congratulations to everyone for putting on a "great show”.

"Council couldn't be more pleased with the result of this year's show after deciding last August to take over the event, to bring the rides and animals back together in the one spot and make it the affordable family event that it should be," Cr Strelow said.

"I would like pay huge credit to the hardworking organising committee who we have re-elected, and also our volunteers for their commitment to delivering a fantastic event for our community.

"We already have sponsors expressing a strong interest to come on board again and we are talking with exhibitors and volunteers for feedback to ensure the 2020 show is even better.”

It was also passed that Cr Rose Swadling would remain involved with the Showgirl committee, despite the fact she will no longer be a councillor come the 2020 show.

ROCKY SHOW FACT FACTS