Council mulls over Capras request for lease extension

The CQ Capras’ request to extend the lease on its Leichhardt Park gym has been met with some hesitation by councillors.

The matter was put forward last week at Rockhampton Regional Council’s Parks, Recreation and Sport committee and discussed around the table.

The officer’s report explained the Central Queensland Capras Rugby League Football Club held a trustee lease over Leichhardt Park on Campbell St.

The club has held the lease with council since 2011, following the construction of a shed which the club uses for a gym.

Capras owns and is responsible for all maintenance of the shed.

The lease is due to expire on January 31, 2021, and the club sought an extension to the lease term to allow for upgrades to the existing structure and in turn, secure continued use of the facility and substantiate the expenses incurred.

Leichhardt Park on Campbell St has leases with CQ Capras, Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, Rockhampton and District Indoor Bowling Association and Model Engineers and Live Steam Association Rockhampton.

The club requested the new lease would end on June 30, 2031.

The club submitted an application for improvement works to council in September to enclose and upgrade the inside of the existing shed.

This work has been completed and has not changed the footprint of the building itself as it was internal works.

Mayor Margaret Strelow voiced her thoughts at the meeting and said there should not be a gym at the park at all,

“It just shouldn’t have happened there. Every time I drive past I think that,” she said.

Councillors discussed the option of making a sports ground at Rosel Park, which the Capras could use, as there has been talk of a new stadium in Rockhampton.

It was reported in August council was looking at options for a sporting precinct development within the region.

Potential sites include Rosel Park in Depot Hill, land at the CQUniversity grounds and land at Gracemere that has been set-aside for a high school. The facilities would become dual use if the school was built.

A masterplan is also being developed for a precinct at the showgrounds and Victoria Park in Wandal.

A motion was passed at the council meeting that the matter would lay on the table and would be re-assessed at a meeting next year, pending further discussions.

“It’s not that we don’t support them, it’s just working out the best way to support them,” Cr Strelow said.