Council mulls plan to build a new Gracemere Hotel carpark

A PROPOSAL to build a new carpark for patrons of the Gracemere Hotel has been considered by Rockhampton Regional Council.

During their monthly meeting, Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee weighed up the pros and cons of the proposed 78 space carpark, intended to be built on the other side of the Old Capricorn Highway, opposite the hotel.

The carpark was intended to be built around an existing residential property in the north-western corner of the site and adjoining Anzac Park to the south.

The application has been assessed by relevant council officers in accordance with planning rules and guidelines who determined safety and efficiency was not compromised by the development and regarded it as a contributor to the economic growth of Gracemere.

During the meeting, Councillors expressed reservations about pedestrians being forced to cross the road from the carpark with Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow describing the section of road as "quite dangerous”.

She enquired as to the viability of creating a pedestrian refuge in the centre of the road.

"Safety is our primary concern. If it is warranted, I want to see that pedestrian refuge done,” Cr Strelow said.

Planning and Regulatory Chair Ellen Smith said the application for a new ancillary car park at the Gracemere Hotel would go to the full council meeting next week for approval.

"Council added a condition to the development application during the committee for a traffic count to be done so we can see whether it's necessary or not to have a refuge island built on the Old Capricorn Highway for pedestrians to cross,” Cr Smith said.

"A basic right hand turn treatment into the car park and a Detailed Stormwater Management Plan will be required as part of the development conditions.

"It's always a good sign when businesses are looking to expand their capacity because it generally means they're catering for either current or future growth.”