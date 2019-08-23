Menu
Brian Brosnan. Motorkhana / Khanacross at Rosel Park. Motorsport. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK290511smot1
Council narrows down potential sites for sports precinct

vanessa jarrett
by
23rd Aug 2019 11:07 AM
A SPORTING precinct development in back on the cards for the Rockhampton region.

Mayor Margaret Strelow bought up the topic in a mayoral minute at this week's council meeting.

She spoke to the table that has recently participated in a sporting precinct roundtable and many sporting groups have come to council wanting to expand.

Potential sites include Rosel Park in Depot Hill, land at the CQUniversity grounds and land at Gracemere that has been set-aside for the high school. The facilities would become dual use if the school was built.

A masterplan is also being developed for a precinct at the Showgrounds and Victoria Park in Wandal.

"There is a need for us to narrow down and create two or three scenarios and test them,” Cr Strelow said at the meeting.

"These are the pieces we have to play with... It's a bit of a chess board we need to work with.

"Let us put down two three or four ways we can move forward.”

It was moved that a second roundtable with sporting associations and major event holders would be convened to release the results from the first consultation and to discuss the future of sport and major events in the Rockhampton region,

