Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Free mulch is available on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street.
Free mulch is available on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street. Dane Lillingstone
News

Council offers free mulch to residents every weekend in Sept

6th Sep 2018 8:39 AM

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council is offering free mulch to ratepayers and domestic users on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street.

Mulch is available for self-load between 8am and 5pm.

A maximum of one cubic metre of mulch per household/ per ratepayer may be taken.

Car or utility and light trailer (max. 8x5m trailer) combination only can be loaded.

Please bring your own containers and equipment to self-load, and don't forget personal protective equipment such as gloves and dust masks.

The mulch is a result of green waste disposed of at the waste facility, stockpiled and then mulched on a regular basis.

Mulch is subject to availability.

central highlands regional council chrc mulch
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tide turns: Expert reveals economy at record high & growing

    premium_icon Tide turns: Expert reveals economy at record high & growing

    News The time is now for builders to employ apprentices according to data expert after the Rockhampton economy is seeing the biggest growth in four years.

    GKI crypto backers have 'zero doubt' they'll build resort

    premium_icon GKI crypto backers have 'zero doubt' they'll build resort

    Business REVEALED: How much money is needed to start luxury resort build

    Foster carer's clean record now mud after duped by scammers

    premium_icon Foster carer's clean record now mud after duped by scammers

    Crime 'If it is too good to be true, it probably is'

    Local Partners