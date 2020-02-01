Council organisational shuffle as CEO steps down

AFTER four decades working in local government, Isaac Regional Council CEO Gary Stevenson has announced he will step down.

During a closed session at council's ordinary meeting last week, a motion was adopted agreeing to a 12-month transition plan as Mr Stevenson moves into semi-retirement.

Mr Stevenson said the decision was based on personal and family reasons.

"Of course, I will be here for another 12 months so there are no farewells at this time," he said.

Mayor Anne Baker and current CEO Gary Stevenson. Mr Stevenson will transition from CEO as he enters semi-retirement.

"I have great confidence that the right leadership and the right culture for our organisation will ensure that it will continue to perform very well for the communities it serves."

As part of the strategy a deputy CEO will be appointed to shadow Mr Stevenson during his final year.

Mayor Anne Baker said the plan conducted by Mr Stevenson showcased his care and consideration for the council and the region it serves.

"Gary has been instrumental in shaping the future direction of our council and the region we proudly serve," Councillor Baker said.

"We did not want to see Gary leave; however the transition plan allows the Deputy to be mentored by the CEO before he transitions to retirement in January 2021.

"This is a great opportunity for the right person to join our team while being guided by one of the most experienced CEOs in the business."

A thorough recruitment process will begin for a deputy CEO with the expectation they step into the top job once the current CEO departs.

The interim deputy CEO role will be phased out of the organisational structure once Mr Stevenson departs.

The new deputy CEO will be announced after elections and a new council is formed