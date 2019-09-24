Menu
Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of deer in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.
News

Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
24th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
THE contentious issue of deer roaming around North Rockhampton, posing a threat to motorists will lead the agenda for today's Planning and Regulatory committee at Rockhampton Regional Council.

The council officers have been investigating available control methods to minimise the impact of feral deer on the community.

The methods identified as most effective will be presented at the committee meeting for discussion.

In addition to control methods, it was anticipated that the meeting would look at calculating deer numbers, timeframes and the impact of the bushfires on the areas in which the deer graze and whether the threat was now reduced.

