Public meeting Sunday March 3 at the Mount Chalmers School.
Council pledge school sale funds will go back into community

vanessa jarrett
28th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
WORK is continuing on the sale of the school in Mount Chalmers.

Livingstone Shire Council advised they are embarking upon an expression of interest process for the purpose of selling an area of land containing the former school buildings in Mount Chalmers.

The profits from the sale will be invested into the balance area being retained by Council, which includes the former principal's residence, which houses the Historical Society and the library outlet, and the ovals.

The residents of Mount Chalmers are aware that it is Council's intention to sell the former school buildings.

It has been previously reported the a building inspection report of the school details the structures have extensive asbestos, lead paint and a white ant problem

The community has called various public meetings on the sale and residents want to see their fair share back into the town with the sale profits.

The school was founded in 1901 and closed in 2006.

Discussions of selling the school began in 2017 but community has been fighting to turn the land into a community centre.

Livingstone Shire Council purchased the Mt Chalmers School, principal's house and associated land including the oval from the state government in 2014

