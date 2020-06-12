Council pledges to increase use of local providers

SUPPORTING local business remains a strong focus for Rockhampton Regional Council as it increases the minimum required use of local-contractors and suppliers on major projects.

A policy update came to the council table at the ordinary council meeting on Tuesday with proposed plans to encourage greater use of locals firms.

The Local Preference Policy aims to benefits the region’s economy by providing clear direction to buy local and support the local economy.

From November 2018 to October 2019, $124 million was spent on total goods and services, of this $96.4m was local spend. Central Queensland spend made up $5.9m and $2.5m was for CQ plant hire.

The previous policy stipulated tenderers of projects greater than $150,000 in value had to provide details of subcontractors and suppliers for use in projects, equal to a minimum value of 30 per cent of the contract sum.

It was moved at the meeting this figure be upgraded to 50 per cent of the contract sum.

The weighting criteria offers a higher rating for businesses set up in the Rockhampton region.

Other local government areas of CQ are included with a lower rating, including businesses in the Banana Shire Council, Central Highlands Regional Council, Gladstone Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council.

Speaking at the meeting, Mayor Margaret Strelow noted 50 per cent was a good figure as not everything could be sourced in CQ such as glass or water chemicals that aren’t made here.

“We get as much local as possible but we can’t get 100 per cent,” she said.