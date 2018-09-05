Council pledges to match drought donations dollar for dollar

Caitlin McCamley and her husband Ben, have a property near Dululu that is in the midst of the drought as they have to feed their cattle hay and lick. Caitlin owns and operates a jewelry and accessories business from home and says by supporting her business, it helps her put food on the table for her family in these tough times.

STAFF at Livingstone Shire Council who contribute to the Queensland Drought Appeal will have their contributions matched, dollar for dollar, by the council.

At yesterday's general meeting, all councillors supported the move, with one going a step further saying local government needed to challenge State and Federal governments to look long term.

Cr Tom Wyatt instigated the move to match staff contributions, saying he was concerned "some families couldn't even put Weet-Bix on the table”.

"I mentioned it to the Mayor and some of the councillors and it was a positive result,” he said.

Councillors have also asked to be included in the appeal.

Cr Glenda Mather said she had seen families go through drought and it wasn't just about the amount of money collected but about showing there's people who care.

"Every dollar we can get out there is going to help feed these people,” Cr Jan Kelly added.

But Cr Adam Belot, who agreed it was a "significant and wonderful action on behalf of the council”, said the move triggered a need to go further.

"We need to challenge State and Federal governments about what they are doing to build major infrastructure to harvest water that won't make a difference now but in 10 or 20 years' time,” he said.

"I feel we can do more about water infrastructure.”

Cr Belot said 4800 gigalitres of water flowed from the Fitzroy River out to sea every year.

"One gigalitre is 1000 million litres or the equivalent of 444 Olympic swimming pools,” he said.

"Labor prime minister Ben Chifley led the Snowy Hydro scheme.

"That built 16 dams and changed the way power was generated.

"The vision was supported by Liberal prime minister Robert Menzies.

"Now there's a reluctance to build dams or water-harvesting measures.

"We can do more.”

Acting Mayor Nigel Hutton acknowledged the pupils from Taranganba State School, who raised money for the drought appeal during Book Week.